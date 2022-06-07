Hugo Ekitike transfer proposals revealed

Newcastle United are hoping to finalise a move for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike this summer as discussions continue.

Sky Sports have reported that a £25.6million fee is under discussion for the 19-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

It is understood that United are still yet to agree personal terms or an agent fee with Ekitike.

Should an agreement be reached, Ekitike would sign a five-year contract at Newcastle – having previously turned down a move in January.

Nathan Ake outlines aims for next season amid Newcastle United interest

Newcastle transfer target Nathan Ake has discussed his aims for next season at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old – who played under Magpies boss Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth – made 27 appearances for City in all competitions last season, scoring three times.

But the Premier League champions are willing to listen to offers for Ake and have slapped a significant £50million price-tag on the Dutch international.

Ake is currently away on Netherlands international duty and has seemingly dismissed talk of a move away from Manchester City despite Newcastle’s interest.

“Last season was very unhappy due to injuries, I don't really count that year,” he told Dutch outlet NOS.

"This season I was really 100-per-cent present and I played more. You notice an improvement in yourself, how you play. I felt good.”

Man City signed Ake from Bournemouth for a reported £41million in 2020 but has since been limited to just 19 Premier League starts over two seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

And when asked if he believes he can be a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, the defender responded: “I will go into the season with that intention. I will do everything I can to play even more.”

No plans to sign Dean Henderson

Newcastle have no plans to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

Last month, Manchester Evening News reported that a deal to bring the goalkeeper to St James’s Park was ‘99-per-cent done’ but this was quickly played down by the club.

Now, The Telegraph are reporting that The Magpies have no intention to sign the 25-year-old England international.

