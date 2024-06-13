‘I am aware’ - Martin Dubravka breaks silence on Celtic transfer links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Martin Dubravka has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer.

Martin Dubravka has spoken about transfer speculation linking him with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic this summer. The Slovakian, who is currently preparing to represent his country at Euro 2024, played 30 times for the Magpies last season, but is expected to remain as Nick Pope’s deputy next season.

Rumours surrounding a potential move for Burnley’s James Trafford have also further cast doubt on Dubravka’s long-term future on Tyneside. Reports from the Daily Record earlier this week suggested that Celtic had listed Dubravka as a potential option to replace Joe Hart after he announced his retirement from football last month.

And Dubravka, who spent the first-half of the 2022/23 season on-loan at Manchester United, was asked about his future and reports linking him with a move north of the border. He responded: “I am aware that there are rumours, teammates ask me about it, agents and people call me, if there is any truth to it. There was some truth in that a year ago and you see, I stayed at Newcastle, so I still take it as if there is no official offer on the table, then I absolutely do not deal.

“I told my agents that if it was concrete and there was an offer, then only then would I consider it. At the moment, it is only in the stage of some noises.”