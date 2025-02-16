Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After three quiet transfer windows, it is hoped Newcastle United will have some money to spend ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have gone three transfer windows without making a major first-team signing. The only major addition to threaten the starting line-up came last summer as Lloyd Kelly joined on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

But already the defender has been loaned out to Juventus with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £20million. The Magpies’ spending has been thwarted by Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules which has put more focus on selling players in order to re-invest in future windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined fee of £68million last summer and have since made around £30million through the sales of Miguel Almiron and Kelly in the winter window.

Despite that, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been unable to give a clear answer regarding whether recent player sales will unlock the club’s spending power this summer.

“It’s a difficult thing to give clear, definitive answers, and that’s not me being difficult, as to what the future looks like,” he said.

“I think, certainly for the past year, we’ve been managing a situation that we had to make decisions in that we necessarily wouldn’t make from a football perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, by being prudent, in the future we won’t be making those decisions and will be just making purely football decisions.

“But for when we get to that point, I can’t give you a definite date and it would be wrong of me to do so. Everything we are doing is trying to lead us to that point.”

While the picture remains unclear in reality, we asked AI to get its crystal ball out and predict how Newcastle could line-up next season should they indeed have money to spend. And the results are interesting to say the least...

AI predicts Newcastle United’s 2025-26 line-up

Goalkeeper: James Trafford

Given the recent interest in James Trafford from Burnley, he could potentially be Newcastle's goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season, offering a youthful and dynamic option with high potential. Trafford has been smashing Championship clean sheet records this season, conceding just nine goals so far this campaign.

Cost: £20-25million

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right-back: Tino Livramento

Livramento has been a regular starter for Newcastle this season having been signed from Southampton in the summer of 2023. At 22 years old he is already a full England international.

Centre-back: Jarrad Branthwaite

If Newcastle looks to strengthen their defence further, Branthwaite from Everton could be a target. He's shown promise and could be paired with Botman for a youthful, but robust, central defence.

Cost: £60-70million from Everton

Centre-back: Sven Botman

A key part of the defence after returning from injury.

Left-back: Lewis Hall

His permanent move and versatility are assets for the team. Arguably Newcastle’s most improved and most promising young player at just 20 years old. A full England international.

Midfield: Sandro Tonali

Having returned from his suspension, Tonali's dynamic, box-to-box style adds energy, and his vision in midfield. He is now a key player in Eddie Howe’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian maestro in the heart of midfield, Guimarães is pivotal for his creativity, work rate, and ability to control the tempo of the game.

Midfield: Edson Álvarez

Given Newcastle's interest in bolstering their midfield, Edson Álvarez from West Ham could be a target. He's known for his defensive capabilities and ability to recycle possession, providing a solid base for the midfield trio.

Cost: £40million from West Ham United

Right-wing: Johan Bakayoko

From the rumors, Newcastle have been linked with PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko. He brings flair, speed, and goal-scoring ability from the right. His addition would inject creativity and unpredictability into Newcastle's attack.

Cost: £40million from PSV Eindhoven

Left-wing: Anthony Gordon

Known for his pace, directness, and work rate, Gordon has become a vital part of Newcastle's attack, scoring crucial goals and providing assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker: Alexander Isak

Isak's blend of speed, skill, and finishing makes him a constant threat. He is Newcastle’s best asset.

Verdict

A near £170million transfer spend to improve the starting line-up is a fanciful prediction from the AI, but we have to admire its positivity - even though the reality will look quite different. It was still interesting to see key areas of the starting line-up targeted such as goalkeeper, central defence, midfield and the right-wing - all areas Newcastle will be looking to upgrade and bolster in future transfer windows.

James Trafford of Burnley is a top goalkeeper target for Newcastle and has been scouted in person regularly this season. A summer move is possible, particularly if Burnley were to miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle made two bids for Trafford last summer but The Clarets rejected them both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A centre-back upgrade is important with Newcastle pursuing Marc Guehi extensively last summer. Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles are both out of contract in the summer as things stand and Sven Botman is the only central defender below the age of 30 currently in the senior squad. An injection of youth and quality will be important with Jarrad Branthwaite a suitable prediction, though the competition for his signature will be rife.

The prediction of Edson Álvarez from West Ham is certainly a left-field one that most likely stems from Newcastle’s interest in him from his days at Ajax. But with Joelinton still a key member of Newcastle’s midfield, this transfer suggestion seems unlikely in reality.

A more plausible prediction is that of Johan Bakayoko, who has been on Newcastle’s radar for an extended period. The right wing position remains the only area of the starting line-up Newcastle haven’t upgraded since the takeover.

In fact the position has got weaker with Almiron’s departure leaving Jacob Murphy as the only natural senior option in the position. A right-winger will be high on Newcastle’s shopping list this summer, and Bakayoko is certainly a player of interest.