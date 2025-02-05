I asked AI to predict Newcastle United v Arsenal & Liverpool v Spurs in Carabao Cup - and here's the results
Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored in the semi-final first-leg away win to give Newcastle a clear advantage heading into tonight’s crucial match at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off). The Magpies will now be looking to reach final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.
The other semi-final tie sees Tottenham Hotspur take a 1-0 lead to Anfield as they look to progress against holders Liverpool.
So for a bit of fun, I asked X’s state-of-the-art AI Grok 2 to predict the rest of the competition and how it could unfold.
Here are the results...
Semi-final second leg: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal (Newcastle advance 3-1 on aggregate)
Goals:
- Newcastle: Alexander Isak (35') - Isak continues his scoring form, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Arsenal to extend Newcastle's lead in the tie.
- Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (62') - Martinelli scores a well-taken goal to give Arsenal some hope, but it's not enough to overturn the deficit.
Semi-final second leg: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Liverpool advance 2-1 on aggregate)
Goals:
- Liverpool: Luis Díaz (45+2') - Díaz scores just before halftime, capitalizing on a swift move down the left and finishing with his characteristic flair.
- Diogo Jota (68') - Jota adds to the scoreline with a well-taken goal after a counter-attack, showcasing his ability to score in crucial moments.
Carabao Cup final: Newcastle United 2-2 Liverpool (AET)
Goals:
- Newcastle United: Alexander Isak (22') - Isak scores a fantastic volley from a well-delivered cross by Jacob Murphy.
- Anthony Gordon (75') - Gordon capitalizes on a defensive error to equalize late in the game.
- Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (38') - Salah scores from the penalty spot after a handball in the box by Dan Burn.
- Diogo Jota (61') - Jota scores with a clever finish after a mazy run from Luis Díaz.
Penalty shoot-out
NUFC penalty: Scored by Bruno Guimaraes
Liverpool penalty: Scored by Mohamed Salah
NUFC penalty: Scored by Alexander Isak
Liverpool penalty: Scored Diogo Jota
NUFC penalty: Scored by Kieran Trippier
Liverpool penalty: Trent Alexander-Arnold saved by Nick Pope
NUFC penalty: Scored by Joe Willock
Liverpool penalty: Scored by Cody Gakpo
NUFC penalty: Scored by Sean Longstaff
AI prediction: Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup 5-3 on penalties
So there you have it, AI has predicted Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup by beating holders Liverpool on penalties. Perhaps the AI has taken some inspiration from Newcastle’s penalty win against Nottingham Forest back in the second round of the competition in August which saw Sean Longstaff score the winning spot-kick.
It would be some story to see the Geordie be the one to end The Magpies' wait for a trophy, unfortunately, it’s just an AI fantasy for now.