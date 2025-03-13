Newcastle United face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday - but how will the match unfold?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be looking to retain the Carabao Cup and bounce back from their midweek Champions League exit while Newcastle are looking to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the competition for the first time. The Magpies reached the final back in 2023 but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Newcastle progressed to the final by beating Nottingham Forest on penalties, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal over two legs while Liverpool beat West Ham, Brighton, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur over two legs to earn their spot at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League last month after the sides played out a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park back in December.

The Magpies will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon or the injured Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall or Sven Botman for the final. Liverpool are set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez for the match.

Feeding all of the above information to X’s state-of-the-art AI Grok 3, I asked it to predict how the 2025 Carabao Cup final will unfold in specific detail.

It’s a bit of fun, but here are the results...

Newcastle United v Liverpool predicted line-ups

The AI predicts Arne Slot will have Liverpool in a 4-2-3-1 set-up with Jarell Quansah coming into the side as a makeshift right-back in Alexander-Arnold’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Gakpo

As for Newcastle, the changes are more drastic with the AI predicting a return to the five-at-the-back system that saw Eddie Howe’s side get plenty of joy in the semi-final second leg against Arsenal last month.

But with no Botman available, Emil Krafth is named in the predicted starting line-up in what would be only his seventh start of the season. Nick Pope also gets the nod over Martin Dubravka in the hotly-debated goalkeeper position.

In a shock exclusion, Joelinton drops out of the side to make way for Krafth as Harvey Barnes keeps his place on the left-wing. We can understand the formation change but dropping Big Joe is surely a step too far?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Newcastle United v Liverpool: AI score prediction

9’ GOAL: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-0 Liverpool - Alexander Isak

AI description: “In the eighth minute, Jarell Quansah fouls Jacob Murphy 25 yards out, conceding the free-kick after struggling with Murphy’s pace—a sign of Liverpool’s makeshift defence cracking early.

“Kieran Trippier delivers a precise free-kick into the box, Dan Burn heads it down, and Isak volleys it past Alisson Becker from close range. A clinical finish sparked by Newcastle’s set-piece prowess.”

31’ GOAL: Newcastle United 1-1 LIVERPOOL - Dominik Szoboszlai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Szoboszlai fires a speculative shot from 20 yards that deflects off Emil Krafth, wrong-footing Nick Pope and leveling the score. Luck aids Liverpool’s fightback.”

53’ GOAL: Newcastle United 1-2 LIVERPOOL - Cody Gakpo

AI description: “Gakpo cuts inside from the left, evades Krafth, and curls a sublime shot into the far corner past Pope. A moment of class shifts momentum.

68’ GOAL: NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-2 Liverpool - Sandro Tonali

AI description: “In the 67th minute, Bruno Guimaraes intercepts a tired pass from Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, sparking a counter that earns the corner—a turning point as Newcastle regain belief.

“Trippier’s inch-perfect corner finds Tonali unmarked at the back post, and he powers a header past Alisson. A clutch moment from the Italian.

“No more goals in 90 minutes as extra-time follows.”

A Grok AI generated image of Sandro Tonali scoring for Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. | Grok AI

99’ GOAL: NEWCASTLE UNITED 3-2 Liverpool - Harvey Barnes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI description: “Tino Livramento charges down the left and drills a low cross to the near post, where Barnes taps in from three yards to ignite Wembley. The decisive blow in extra time.

“Minutes earlier, Pope clawed a Salah header off the line after a scramble in the box, preserving the 2-2 scoreline and setting the stage for Newcastle’s counter-attack.”

119’ GOAL: Newcastle United 3-3 LIVERPOOL - Luis Diaz

AI description: “In the last minute of extra-time Luis Diaz bundles in a rebound from Gakpo’s shot to send the Liverpool fans wild.

“But wait, VAR is checking the goal! After a tense VAR review, it’s ruled out for a tight offside call on Diaz. Liverpool’s bench erupts in frustration, and Newcastle cling on.”

NO GOAL! Newcastle United 3-2 Liverpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

End of extra-time: Newcastle United 3-2 Liverpool - Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup

Verdict

Well, this may be as close as Newcastle get to winning the Carabao Cup as Liverpool are heavy favourites to win the trophy once again. While the AI prediction is a bit silly and a bit of fun, it is a welcome reminder that anything could happen at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Hopefully in Newcastle’s case, the AI has got its prediction spot on this time around.