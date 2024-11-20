Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor is planning on returning to St James’ Park next month for the festive season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Taylor is currently manager of Al Qabila in Dubai following a successful spell at Gulf United in the United Arab Emirates. During Newcastle’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training, the 38-year-old flew over to take in the two training sessions at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday and Sunday.

The first session was open to the public while the second was behind closed doors before Newcastle returned to England on Monday. And Taylor felt it was a big learning experience for himself as a coach to watch Eddie Howe and his staff work with the first-team.

Speaking to the club website, Taylor said: “I had a match [Friday] night and decided to fly over and watch the boys train [Saturday and Sunday]. It’s a huge education for me to learn from these guys.”

Taylor made 268 appearances for Newcastle after graduating from the club’s academy. He ended his 21-year association with Newcastle in 2016 when he left to join Portland Timbers in the MLS. Spells at Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Wellington Phoenix and Odisha followed before he retired from playing in 2021.

Taylor then moved to the Middle East to become Gulf United manager, leading the club to consecutive promotions before leaving in 2023 and becoming Al Qabila manager.

“It’s a different environment [in Dubai],” Taylor added. “Different cultures you have to deal with and a limited budget but it tests you out and one thing from my learning curve as a coach is to come out here and watch how Eddie and his staff do it and see the quality. Football has moved on and you have to move with the times.”

Taylor is also making plans to return to Newcastle and St James’ Park during the festive season. The defender left Newcastle following relegation in 2016 but eight years on the club have secured consecutive top seven finishes in the Premier League, qualified for the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup final.

“It’s been incredible watching each year the quality of the lads getting better and better,” he continued. “I think watching the exciting football back at St James’ Park, the fans are definitely entertained and hopefully, good times to come.

“I’ll work the schedule around the Christmas time, I’d definitely like to be back [at St James’ Park] around then and enjoy Christmas!”