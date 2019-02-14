'I'm still interested in Holly Willoughby!" Newcastle fans react to fresh Amanda Staveley takeover comments

After a year of silence, Amanda Staveley has once again talked up the possibility of buying Newcastle United - but it has left Toon fans sceptical.

Staveley, who tried to buy Newcastle for £300million from Mike Ashley last year, has confirmed her continued interest in buying the club.

READ MORE: Amanada Staveley breaks her silence on Newcastle United takeover bid

Magpie supporters have reacted on social media to the latest development of the takeover saga...and the jury is out on the financier's motives.

@Cnixon2014: "I talk about Newcastle, I don't have £300 million, If I met Mike Ashley he would think I was a waste of time too! I am currently on the par with Amanda Staveley in relation to buying #nufc"

@rob1892black: "Surely this shouldn't be spoken about till Nov/Dec, just to keep up with tradition."

@Nikijosie: "Get the money together, then say something Amanda."

@ChrisTindle78: "It’s Groundhog Day again, presumably seeking more publicity for herself. Massive difference between being ‘interested’ and agreeing a fee."

@toontoon999: "Attention seeker. If she’s interested she’d bid."

@Toonlad2012: "Trying to get herself back in the public eye again."

@moggy45: "I'm still interested in Holly Willoughby"

@Angel_Batistuta said: "Honestly don't want to hear it, if they was genuine interest on both sides we would have new owners, sick of all sides trying to play us, make a deal or go away, simple as."

Over on Facebook the skepticism was just as strong.

Pauline Hewitt wrote: "Nobody is interested as Ashley will not sell, he's making too much money."

Tony Martin added: "Why don't Staveley and Kenyon join and buy it between them?"

Ken Booth commented: "Here we go again"

George Ruhfirth said: "Seems it's time to buy season tickets again. Wake up everybody."