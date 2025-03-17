Newcastle United lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium following a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier were in the spotlight in the Royal Box to lift a major trophy for Newcastle at Wembley for the first time since the FA Cup in 1955. But in the background, club captain Jamaal Lascelles was also there with one hand on the three-handled trophy.

Lascelles hasn’t played for Newcastle for over a year following an ACL injury last March but is looking to return to action by the end of the season. Still, he was part of Newcastle’s travelling squad along with the injured Sven Botman and suspended Anthony Gordon.

Lascelles was an unused substitute in Newcastle’s previous Wembley appearance back in 2023 as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United. But this time around Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored in either half to confirm a historic win for The Magpies.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes delay Carabao Cup trophy lift

Newcastle had waited almost 70 years to lift a major trophy at Wembley and Guimaraes and Trippier made the wait just that bit longer. The pair delayed lifting the trophy, instead calling Lascelles over to share the honours.

Trippier and Guimaraes led Newcastle to victory against Liverpool, but Lascelles’ role as captain over the years deserved the recognition it got at Wembley on Sunday. The defender earned the captain’s armband as a youngster after standing up for the club against some of it his mercenary teammates during the 2015-16 relegation season.

In a time where the club needed a leader, Lascelles was the player to stand up and make himself counted. As the club have progressed on the pitch since the takeover, Lascelles’ role has shifted to the periphery - a serious injury blow hasn’t helped.

The 31-year-old captained Newcastle to Championship success in 2016-17, led the side out in the Champions League at St James’ Park in 2023 and has now lifted the club’s first major domestic honour since 1955 as captain.

His future at the club may be uncertain with his contract set to expire in the summer. But if and when he does say goodbye to the club, what a legacy to leave behind.

Jamaal Lascelles injury latest

Howe is hopeful of seeing Lascelles back in action before the end of the season as he enters the final stages of his recovery from an ACL injury. The defender suffered the injury last March in a 4-3 win against West Ham United and is now back in light training on the grass.

“[He’s] making good progress,” Howe said. “Back out on the grass, not training with the team yet, but I'd say he'd be really happy currently with where he's at, super lean, super fit.

“He's now entering the last phase of his recovery from injury, and hopefully we'll see him soon.”

Lascelles is one of five first team players out of contract at the end of the season as things stand along with Schar, Callum Wilson, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie.