Eddie Howe dropped a Newcastle United Carabao Cup final selection hint with more than just his words after Monday’s 1-0 win at West Ham United.

Arguably the biggest selection call Howe made ahead of the game saw Martin Dubravka drop out of the side from the 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup and Nick Pope return in goal to start a third successive Premier League game following his return from injury.

The 32-year-old, who missed Newcastle’s last Carabao Cup final due to suspension, now heads into Sunday’s final against Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off) on the back of a start and a clean sheet rather than a red card. And Pope’s return to the side is the most clarity we’ve seen from a goalkeeper situation that has largely been up in the air over the past month.

“I always [select the best team to win the game],” Howe said when asked about Pope’s return in goal. “Players can always change your mind by how they train and how they play. Nick's played our last three Premier League games, but he played very well.”

As expected, Howe wouldn’t commit to naming his starting goalkeeper for Sunday when speaking after the game - but his actions at West Ham spoke louder than his words on this occasion.

“Difficult call, but it is not the only one,” Howe added. “The goalkeeper situation has not been clear as both goalkeepers have been high-class.

“I was pleased with Nick [Pope] today. Everyone has to be ready. We need the whole squad focused on Sunday.

“You look for the best man for the job. You take form, training and everything into consideration. Tough calls to make.”

Four Newcastle United players set to miss Carabao Cup final

Howe reported no further injury issues for Newcastle after a week that had seen the side lose Lewis Hall and Sven Botman to injury as well as Anthony Gordon to suspension. Jamaal Lascelles will also miss Sunday’s final with Newcastle set to travel with the same squad that travelled to West Ham when they return to the capital this weekend - barring any late injury twists.

Kieran Trippier has returned at right-back following Hall’s injury with Tino Livramento moving over to the left side of the back four. Another change has seen Harvey Barnes start on the left wing in Anthony Gordon’s absence.

The former Leicester City man, who missed The Foxes’ FA Cup final win in 2021 due to injury, could now start for Newcastle at Wembley having set up Bruno Guimaraes’ winner and impressed Howe at the London Stadium.

“Really pleased,” Howe said. “That was a hard-fought win for us based on good defensive work from the team.

“I thought we played well and had the better chances in the game.

“Harvey Barnes had his moments. He is capable of those decisive moments in the attacking third.

“It is a big pitch here and a lot of work to get through - delighted with the clean sheet.”

“Of course, the players will have Sunday on their mind. We have a clean bill of health – touch wood."