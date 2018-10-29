'I will be back': Jonas Gutierrez promises Newcastle return in emotional message to supporters

Jonas Gutierrez has posted a string of emotional messages to Newcastle United supporters - reiterating his love for the club and promising to return.

As he prepared to watch the Magpies take on Southampton in the Premier League, the 35-year-old - who currently plays for Defensa y Justicia in his homeland - took to Twitter and addressed Newcastle fans. Gutierrez became a firm fans' favourite at St James's Park after making over 200 appearances for the club, with fans jubilant when he netted against West Ham United after recovering from a testicular cancer diagnosis. And it appears Gutierrez stills hold Tyneside in high esteem with these latest messages only serving to reinforce that. You can read his tweets to fans below: