'I would like to play': Newcastle defender Fabian Schar responds to FIFA ban

Fabian Schar has hit back at the decision to allow him to not feature for Switzerland.

The Newcastle United defender lost consciousness after clashing heads with an opponent during his country's 2-0 win over Georgia.

It took fellow players rushing to aid to help Schar avoid swallowing his own tongue but, despite suffering a head injury, he was not removed from the field of play - a decision which has left players' union FIFPro seething.

And while Schar went on to play a part in Switzerland's two goals during the triumph, he will not be able to feature for the nation against Denmark this week.

FIFA have acted swiftly to ensure that the Swiss FA ensure that the centre back sits out the clash and observes the proper protocols surrounding head injuries - effectively banning the player from the upcoming fixture.

But Schar himself is far from pleased, and has taken to Instagram to express his disappointment at not being able to play.

"As you probably know, tomorrow I will not be allowed to play against Denmark," he posted.

“I really wanted to play and, as always, give everything to the team and Switzerland, but unfortunately this time the decision is not in my hands, but was imposed on me by FIFA for health reasons.

“In the game against Georgia I was unconscious for a short time after a collision.

“Anyone who knows me knows how I feel and how much I would like to play.

“Of course I keep my fingers crossed for the team and I’m convinced that we will have a good game.”