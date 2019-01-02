"If fit Shelvey should play": Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez makes one change to face Manchester United

Rafa Benitez has made one change to his Newcastle United side for tonight's home clash with Manchester United.

Defender Fabian Schar will return to the starting XI in place of the injured Federico Fernandez, who picked up a hip injury against Watford last time out.

Jonjo Shelvey remains on the bench for Rafa Benitez's side, with many Magpies fans believing he should have been recalled.

Isaac Hayden will keep his place in midfield, while Florian Lejeune returns to the bench.

Here's how some Newcastle supporters reacted on social media:

@jackm1892: If fit Shelvey plays for me, but Hayden did well on Saturday. Howay lads surprise us again. #NUFC

@CBennett_12: Shelvey should be in. Can’t rely on Ritchie and Atsu to magically get the ball on the byline

@wellzy1995: Where is the creativity?

@ChezObrien: Cue hate for Hayden.. he actually played well vs Watford

@bossmac90: Why Hayden and not shelvey?

@Riley_1994: Negative team for me that should be having a go at home even though they’ve hit some form would still like to see 442

@OFFICIAL_X17MSX: Strongest #Nufc starting 11 possible really lacking so much quality feel sorry for the club and rafa benitez not been given the funds to improve the squad

@NufcPortal: Lejeune on the bench!! That's the best news so far this season. Great to see the lad back. We really need him asap! #NUFC

@NUFC360: Great to see Lejeune back in the squad. More than likely he’ll get a run out on Saturday. #NUFC

@JordNufcmorris: I'm surprised with Hayden starting but apart from that everything else is about right what I expected