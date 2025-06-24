Leeds United transfer ‘agreement’ claims as Newcastle United ‘alternative’ emerges

Illan Meslier is set to leave Leeds United. Newcastle's Nick Pope has been named as a potential replacement. | Getty Images

Developments at Elland Road could usher in a domino effect on transfers this summer - with Newcastle United potentially impacted.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Leeds United prepare for their return to the Premier League, Daniel Farke is beginning to shape his squad. One of the key areas they will look to strengthen is in goal.

Illan Meslier was his first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of their promotion winning campaign, but lost his spot in the final few weeks of the season after a number of high-profile and costly errors. The Frenchman was replaced by former Magpies stopper Karl Darlow between the posts as Leeds secured the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier has been at Elland Road for over five years, joining from FC Lorient in January 2020. However, it appears that his time as a Leeds player is coming to an end - and that could have ramifications on Tyneside.

Illan Meslier transfer latest

Reports in Turkey have stated that Meslier has reached an agreement to join Fenerbahce and that he is due to travel to Istanbul this weekend to complete a medical ahead of a move to Jose Mourinho’s side. Fenerbahce, under the guidance of the former Chelsea and Manchester United man, finished runners-up to city rivals Galatasaray again last season, but could lose current goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic this summer. Meslier, therefore, is viewed as an ideal replacement for the Croatian.

If Meslier’s move to Fenerbahce is completed, that would leave Leeds short of goalkeeping options with Darlow set to be their starting stopper if they cannot sign a replacement. That eventuality could reportedly have major implications for Newcastle United.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Leeds United’s Nick Pope ‘interest’

One possible replacement for Meslier is Newcastle United’s Nick Pope. The Mail Online reported earlier this month that Pope had been listed as a potential option for Leeds after they missed out on the signing of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at St James’ Park, Pope has been Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper and despite a dislocated shoulder and knee injury keeping him sidelined for large periods of the last two campaigns, has always returned to the starting XI when fit. Pope still has a future at St James’ Park, but his place as first-choice could be threatened if the Magpies add to their goalkeeping department this summer.

Burnley’s James Trafford remains a player of interest and had been on the verge of moving to Tyneside last summer, before Newcastle turned their attention elsewhere after seeing an initial bid rejected by the Clarets. Personal terms between Trafford and the club had reportedly been agreed at that time and are not expected to be an issue this summer.

If that does happen, then Pope or Martin Dubravka may find their place in Howe’s pecking-order slip. Elland Road, therefore, could offer Pope a route back to playing regular first-team football again.

Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale has also been linked with a move to Leeds this summer. Ramsdale will have desires of securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for next summer’s World Cup and will likely only force himself into that squad if he is playing regularly in the top-flight.