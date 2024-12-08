The final of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is on tonight with another King or Queen of the Jungle set to be crowned. Previous winners have come from a whole host of different backgrounds with Sam Thompson, 2023’s champion, set to hand over his crown this evening.

Throughout its history, a whole host of former Newcastle United players, staff and supporters of the club have taken part in - and even hosted - the popular show. But just who have those people been?

Here, we take a look at a whole host of Newcastle United fans and former players that have featured on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Have we missed anyone off our list? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Chris Eubank Snr Eubank’s support for Newcastle may just be mythologized, however, he has claimed to be a Newcastle supporter and has attended functions at St James’s Park. He appeared on season 15 of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. | Getty Images for Prime Video Photo Sales

2 . Scarlett Moffatt Moffatt was pictured at Wembley ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. Moffatt won I’m a Celebrity in 2016. | Getty Images for The National Lo Photo Sales

3 . Vicky Pattison Pattison won I’m a Celebrity in 2015. | Getty Images Photo Sales