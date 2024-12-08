The final of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is on tonight with another King or Queen of the Jungle set to be crowned. Previous winners have come from a whole host of different backgrounds with Sam Thompson, 2023’s champion, set to hand over his crown this evening.
Throughout its history, a whole host of former Newcastle United players, staff and supporters of the club have taken part in - and even hosted - the popular show. But just who have those people been?
Here, we take a look at a whole host of Newcastle United fans and former players that have featured on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Have we missed anyone off our list?