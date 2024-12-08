Dyer played 250 times for Newcastle United, scoring 36 times and assisting a further 44 goals. He appeared on season 15 of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.placeholder image
Dyer played 250 times for Newcastle United, scoring 36 times and assisting a further 44 goals. He appeared on season 15 of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. | Getty Images

I’m a Celebrity 2024: Newcastle United’s 9 representatives from series past as winner to be revealed: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST

The final of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is on ITV this evening.

The final of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is on tonight with another King or Queen of the Jungle set to be crowned. Previous winners have come from a whole host of different backgrounds with Sam Thompson, 2023’s champion, set to hand over his crown this evening.

Throughout its history, a whole host of former Newcastle United players, staff and supporters of the club have taken part in - and even hosted - the popular show. But just who have those people been?

Here, we take a look at a whole host of Newcastle United fans and former players that have featured on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Have we missed anyone off our list? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Chris Eubank Snr

2. Scarlett Moffatt

3. Vicky Pattison

4. Matt Hancock

