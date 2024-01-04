Newcastle United are hoping to sign a talented Championship winger, according to reports. (Getty Images)

The 2024 January transfer window comes at a crucial time for Newcastle United who are looking to get their season back on track after a dismal month of results and performances in December.

Last month Eddie Howe’s men were eliminated from the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, while defeats to Tottenham, Everton, Luton and Nottingham Forest have seen the Magpies fall from sixth to ninth in the league table. A mixture of injuries and fatigue have played their part in Newcastle’s recent slump and although Howe has been able to name stronger teams in recent weeks, he is still limited in what he can do in terms of impact substitutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Giants have been particularly short in the winger department and the likes of Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon have played in the majority of games this term due to injuries to both Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

Reports from Football Transfers claim that Howe is looking to bolster his wide options in the winter window and one name that has caught the eye of the recruitment team is Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville. The Netherlands U21 international joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 and made his first team debut in September 2021 against Newcastle in the Premier League. Summerville was slowly integrated into the team under Marcelo Bielsa, but became a regular after Raphinha’s departure in the 2022/23 season.

Summerville was a member of the Leeds team which were relegated last season - scoring four goals and making two assists. But the 22-year-old has hit new heights in the Championship and is flourishing with 18 goal contributions in 24 league matches. Many Leeds fans view him as one of the best in the Championship and the Whites are likely to demand a significant transfer fee for one of their prize assets.

Further fuel has been added to the transfer talk by former Aston Villa, Rangers and Sunderland defender Alan Hutton. During an interview with Football Insider he said: “I’m starting to hear whispers about Crysencio Summerville – could he be on the move?”

What would Crysencio Summerville bring to Newcastle United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Newcastle United were to make a move for Crysencio Summerville it would provide them with another right sided winger to compete with Miguel Almiron who has struggled for form in recent weeks.