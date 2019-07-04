In pictures: Newcastle United return to pre-season training - with key men missing
Newcastle United have returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season – with a number of forgotten men returning.
By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 11:48
We were present at the club’s Benton training base to see who showed up – and crucially, who didn’t – on the opening day of pre-season training, which will be led by Neil Redfearn. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our behind the scenes snaps from Newcastle United’s return to pre-season training: