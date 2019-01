Ki Sung-yueng is set to return to Newcastle United – after suffering an injury at the Asian Cup.

The South Korea international left for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates late last month.

However, Ki suffered a hamstring problem in his country's opening fixture.

And the 29-year-old – who sat out the two subsequent games – has now been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

The midfielder will now return to Tyneside for assessment and treatment.