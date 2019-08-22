Injured Newcastle United duo edge closer to first-team return
Newcastle United injured duo Andy Carroll and Florian Lejeune continue to edge closer to a first-team return.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 06:00
Pictures published on the club website show both Carroll and Lejeune stepping up their training ahead of a potential return to Premier League action.
Both players were named in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad with Carroll – recovering from an ankle operation – pencilled in for a September 14 return at former club Liverpool.
Lejeune has not kicked a ball since injuring his knee in April.