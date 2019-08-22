Injured Newcastle United duo edge closer to first-team return

Newcastle United injured duo Andy Carroll and Florian Lejeune continue to edge closer to a first-team return.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 06:00
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Florian Lejeune of Newcastle United goes down injured during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on April 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pictures published on the club website show both Carroll and Lejeune stepping up their training ahead of a potential return to Premier League action.

Both players were named in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad with Carroll – recovering from an ankle operation – pencilled in for a September 14 return at former club Liverpool.

Lejeune has not kicked a ball since injuring his knee in April.