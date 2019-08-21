Injury concerns push Newcastle United defender to call time on his international career

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has called time on his international career, according to Wales boss Ryan Giggs.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 16:38
Dummett has five caps for Giggs’ Wales, but the manager believes hamstring problems mean the 27-year-old, who has started both of United’s Premier League games this season, will walk away from the international game.

Speaking to the BBC, Manchester United legend Giggs said: "I think that will be it.

"He just wants to concentrate on club football. I've got to respect that and I have players in that position who are playing so I'm not fussed about that."

"He felt that he's had a lot of hamstring problems earlier this season and he wanted to make sure he is fit for Newcastle.

"I've got centre-halves who are playing. I was considering him for that centre-half position but it's not a problem.

"Obviously he is playing in the Premier League, he's a good defender but I've got options."