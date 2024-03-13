Newcastle United’s bid to reach their first FA Cup semi-final in almost two decades sees them make the trip west to face the reigning holders of the competition. Manchester City demolished Luton Town in the last round and will be keen to avenge their defeat in the Carabao Cup to the Magpies back in September.

Newcastle United head into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat to Chelsea on Monday night and have fresh injury concerns to deal with from that game. Anthony Gordon was forced off with a knee injury during the first-half with Eddie Howe also set to be without Kieran Trippier this weekend after he sustained an injury against Wolves.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has a relatively fresh squad to pick from this weekend. Ederson did suffer an injury against Liverpool, however, with Stefan Ortega regularly picked as his cup goalkeeper, it’s likely that he wouldn’t have featured on Saturday evening anyway.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium:

1 . Ederson - out Ederson was injured whilst conceding a penalty against Liverpool on Sunday and has been ruled-out for four weeks. It’s likely the Brazilian would have been benched for Saturday’s game anyway with Stefan Ortega usually selected as Guardiola’s goalkeeper in cup competitions. Photo Sales

2 . Jack Grealish - out Grealish is likely to be out until the end of the month. He has not featured for City since their win over Luton in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup last month. Photo Sales

3 . Joelinton - out Joelinton has undergone surgery on his thigh injury and has been ruled-out of action until May. Photo Sales