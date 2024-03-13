Newcastle United’s bid to reach their first FA Cup semi-final in almost two decades sees them make the trip west to face the reigning holders of the competition. Manchester City demolished Luton Town in the last round and will be keen to avenge their defeat in the Carabao Cup to the Magpies back in September.
Newcastle United head into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat to Chelsea on Monday night and have fresh injury concerns to deal with from that game. Anthony Gordon was forced off with a knee injury during the first-half with Eddie Howe also set to be without Kieran Trippier this weekend after he sustained an injury against Wolves.
Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has a relatively fresh squad to pick from this weekend. Ederson did suffer an injury against Liverpool, however, with Stefan Ortega regularly picked as his cup goalkeeper, it’s likely that he wouldn’t have featured on Saturday evening anyway.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium: