Newcastle United v Everton early team news with 4 doubts and 11 out: photos

Newcastle United v Everton: Both Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche have a number of injury concerns to deal with this evening.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:33 BST

Newcastle United face Everton this evening aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 2024. Their last match saw Newcastle complete a stunning comeback against West Ham - a result that means they could end tonight’s game against the Toffees in 7th place if they are able to secure the three points.

The win against Hammers came at a cost for the hosts, however, as they lost Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles to injury. Livramento and Almiron are doubts for the game whilst Lascelles will be out for up to nine months after sustaining an ACL injury.

Anthony Gordon, who has starred for both club and country in recent times, will also miss out against his former club after being shown a red card by Rob Jones. Harvey Barnes, whose two late goals secured their dramatic comeback win, is seemingly Gordon’s natural replacement.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton:

Danjuma has a foot injury and is not expected to make his return to action until later this month.

1. Arnaut Danjuma - out

Mykolenko missed their defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend through illness and is a doubt for tonight’s game.

2. Vitali Mykolenko - doubt

Dobbin hasn’t featured in the Premier League since a 30 minute appearance against Manchester United last month. He will miss out tonight.

3. Lewis Dobbin - out

Alli has not featured for Everton at all this season and will not face Newcastle United.

4. Dele Alli - out

