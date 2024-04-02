Newcastle United face Everton this evening aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 2024. Their last match saw Newcastle complete a stunning comeback against West Ham - a result that means they could end tonight’s game against the Toffees in 7th place if they are able to secure the three points.

The win against Hammers came at a cost for the hosts, however, as they lost Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles to injury. Livramento and Almiron are doubts for the game whilst Lascelles will be out for up to nine months after sustaining an ACL injury.

Anthony Gordon, who has starred for both club and country in recent times, will also miss out against his former club after being shown a red card by Rob Jones. Harvey Barnes, whose two late goals secured their dramatic comeback win, is seemingly Gordon’s natural replacement.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Everton:

Arnaut Danjuma - out Danjuma has a foot injury and is not expected to make his return to action until later this month.

Vitali Mykolenko - doubt Mykolenko missed their defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend through illness and is a doubt for tonight's game.

Lewis Dobbin - out Dobbin hasn't featured in the Premier League since a 30 minute appearance against Manchester United last month. He will miss out tonight.