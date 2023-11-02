Newcastle United v Arsenal: Injury news as 12 out of St James’ Park showdown - gallery
Newcastle United injury news: The problems for Eddie Howe keep piling up as they welcome the Gunners to St James’ Park.
Newcastle United secured a famous win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in midweek, but the game did come at a small cost.
Just minutes into the clash, Matt Targett went down with a hamstring injury and became the latest player to be sidelined for Eddie Howe’s side.
Whilst Newcastle have a long-list of injury problems to contend with, Saturday’s opponents Arsenal also have a few concerns to deal with ahead of their trip to the north east.
Mikel Arteta’s side were defeated 3-0 by West Ham on Wednesday night as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup.
Here, we take a look at injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Arsenal: