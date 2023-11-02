News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Arsenal: Injury news as 12 out of St James’ Park showdown - gallery

Newcastle United injury news: The problems for Eddie Howe keep piling up as they welcome the Gunners to St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT

Newcastle United secured a famous win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in midweek, but the game did come at a small cost.

Just minutes into the clash, Matt Targett went down with a hamstring injury and became the latest player to be sidelined for Eddie Howe’s side.

Whilst Newcastle have a long-list of injury problems to contend with, Saturday’s opponents Arsenal also have a few concerns to deal with ahead of their trip to the north east.

Mikel Arteta’s side were defeated 3-0 by West Ham on Wednesday night as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Here, we take a look at injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Arsenal:

Timber suffered an ACL injury in August and will be missing for the foreseeable future.

Smith Rowe has struggled for regular game time this season and has been linked with a move to St James’ Park. The 23-year-old started their win over Sheffield United last weekend but a knee-injury kept him out of their Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham and he is likely to miss the trip to Tyneside.

Partey has missed Arsenal’s last few games with a muscle injury. He isn’t expected to be back available for selection until the end of the month.

A thigh injury has sidelined Jesus and Arteta has admitted he doesn’t want to rush the Brazilian back too quickly. Saturday’s game may come too early for him, however.

