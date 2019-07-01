Injury scare for Newcastle United winger on international duty
Christian Atsu has given Ghana an injury scare at the Africa Cup of Nations.
By Miles Starforth
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 05:00
The Newcastle United winger limped out of last night’s group game against defending champions Cameroon with a hamstring problem.
Atsu is now being assessed ahead of Ghana’s final group game.
It is feared that the 27-year-old – who found his opportunities limited last season by the form of Miguel Almiron – could miss the rest of the tournament.
Atsu is due back on Tyneside later next month.