Inside Newcastle United’s five-star luxury hotel in the heart of Tokyo

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:14 BST

Newcastle United spent the week in Tokyo as part of the J-League International Series 2024.

The Magpies beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 at the Saitama Stadium last Wednesday before losing 2-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

A 40-minute walk from the Japan National Stadium is the five-star Hilton Tokyo Hotel where Newcastle were based for the trip. The hotel towers over the heart of Shinjuku, Tokyo’s largest entertainment, business and shopping district.

The hotel features rooftop tennis, an indoor pool and health club. It also boasts four restaurants and two bars on site as well as 24-hour room service. Restaurants include a Chinese restaurant, a sushi and teppanyaki grill, buffet and speciality grill. There is also an English-style pub and cocktail bar located inside the hotel.

Room prices ranged from £281 to £510 per night for the week Newcastle were in Tokyo.

Once footage started to emerge showing the players at the hotel, supporters quickly gathered outside to try and catch a moment with one of the club’s players.

Here are some photos of the hotel Newcastle stayed at for the trip...

1. King City Executive Suite

Hilton Photo: Hilton Tokyo

2. Lobby

Hilton Tokyo Photo: Hilton Tokyo

3. Hotel lobby lounge

Hilton Tokyo Photo: Hilton Tokyo

A heated indoor pool with a sundeck and reclining chairs is available at the hotel.

4. Swimming pool

A heated indoor pool with a sundeck and reclining chairs is available at the hotel. | Hilton Tokyo Photo: Hilton Tokyo

