Inside the incredible Newcastle United scenes at Trafalgar Square as Toon Army take over London
Thousands of Newcastle United fans descended upon Trafalgar Square on Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
Newcastle United reporter Dominic Scurr and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy have been at Trafalgar Square tonight to reflect on the impressive scenes ahead of the club’s first major cup final in 24 years.
Here they reflect on the scenes on what will prove to be a memorable weekend for the Toon Army regardless of the result at Wembley Stadium.
Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans have descended on the capital this weekend. Over 30,000 Newcastle fans have secured tickets for the match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) though many more have travelled down despite not having a ticket.
Newcastle will be hoping to end a 54 year trophy drought this weekend when they face Man United.