'Interesting watch' - Thousands of Newcastle United fans watched the Competition Appeal Tribunal drama unfold as takeover saga rumbles on

Daniel Jowell QC led Mike Ashley and the Magpies’ case against the EPL – with the panel of The Honourable Mr Justice Miles, Michael Cutting and Tim Frazer now considering both side’s submissions.

A final judgement will be announced soon, as Toon fans hope for a positive outcome in the fight for the Saudi-led takeover to be approved.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Newcastle United fans at St James's Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

@JohnJoh53849444: It was a nice feeling today seeing the fans pull together for the good of the club.

The vast majority of us want the same thing so let's try and be civil to one another and agree to disagree if needs be. #NUFCTakeover #nufc

@ptvolpe: I'm actually feeling good after listening to that case. #PositiveVibes #NUFCTakeover

@jacobwyn29: I feel as though ive just spent a day in court. Early night tonight I think.

I've not quite qualified as a lawyer just yet, but I think that went well and we got our breakthrough #CATcase #NUFC #NUFCTakeover

@PaulSutcliffe80: Certainly was an interesting watch on the CAT Case today.

From what I made of it & by no means have any knowledge of this legal stuff, that there IS a solid way for this to go forward #NUFCTakeover.

@Edit_Kev: There are just 96 days until #NUFCTakeover arbitration begins.

And possibly just a week or two more after that to know whether #NUFC has a Mike Ashley-less future.

@tommytwofeet: Some real top work today, keeping us ‘normals’ in the know all through the day. Very informative and clear. Let’s hope for a better future #NUFCTakeover #nufc

