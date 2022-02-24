The January signing has made a significant impact in the north east already.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed that even though he is currently sidelined through injury, defender Kieran Trippier will stay play an active role in the Magpies’ match day preparations.

The England international will travel with the squad to some away games to offer support to his team-mates, starting with the weekend’s fixture against Brentford.

“We’ve had a conversation about that,” said the Toon Army’s head coach.

“That was the first thing we discussed. That’s the type of person that he is. He wants to make a difference, he wants to help, and he wants to lead. So he’ll have a big impact, even though he’s not playing.”

Howe added: “He’s an inspirational figure, and I think, knowing the young Kieran when I first started to work with him (at Burnley), and Kieran now, I think he’s changed and developed many facets, not just his game, but his personality.

“I can’t compliment him enough on everything he’s achieved in his career, and how he’s gone about it, to lead him to the person that he is now. I think the players have found him an inspirational figure, but that won’t change.

“He’s not necessarily going to be on the training pitch with them on game day, but he’ll be supporting them from the training ground. He’s got a big part to play even though he’s not actually on the pitch.”

