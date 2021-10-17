'Is he fully fit?' - Newcastle United player ratings as new owners witness defeat against Tottenham Hotspur

Wor Flags helped spark an incredible atmosphere and Callum Wilson handed the Magpies the lead inside the opening two minutes.

However, old habits emerged for Steve Bruce’s side as Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son put Spurs 3-1 in front.

A late Eric Dier own goal made it 3-2 but United slipped to their fifth defeat of the campaign, leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.

Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park – and here’s how he rated each player:

1. Karl Darlow - 6 Could do nothing about Spurs’ goals after the visitors cut open his teammates in front of him. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 5 Provided the cross for Wilson’s opener but struggled to deal with Spurs’ attacks down the Spaniard’s side. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 4 Much like his previous showings this season, United’s captain looked well below par. Played a questionable part in the Spurs’ goal. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Ciaran Clark - 5 Retained his place with Fernandez dropped instead. Like his centre-back partner Lascelles, he struggled with Kane and Moura, in particular. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales