'Is he fully fit?' - Newcastle United player ratings as new owners witness defeat against Tottenham Hotspur

Wor Flags helped spark an incredible atmosphere and Callum Wilson handed the Magpies the lead inside the opening two minutes.
However, old habits emerged for Steve Bruce’s side as Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son put Spurs 3-1 in front.
A late Eric Dier own goal made it 3-2 but United slipped to their fifth defeat of the campaign, leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.
Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park – and here’s how he rated each player:
