Is Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao on TV? Streaming details, kick-off time and early team news

Eddie Howe’s side return to England after pre-season training camps in Austria and Portugal.

Newcastle have had games against Gateshead, 1860 Munich, Mainz, Burnley and Benfica and now face the second of two home games against stern European opposition.

La Liga side Athletic Bilbao are the visitors for Saturday’s game and the Lions promise to be yet another tough test for Howe’s side.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Athletic Bilbao:

When is Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao?

Newcastle United face Athletic Bilbao at St James’s Park on Saturday, July 30. Kick-off is at 3:00pm.

Is Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao on TV?

Newcastle United supporters can watch the clash with Athletic Club live on NUFC TV, however, because of UEFA broadcasting restrictions, only supporters outside of the UK are able to watch live.

How else can I follow the game?

The Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of the clash at St James’s Park.

Our writers Miles Starforth and Joe Buck will be at the match and will bring you all the latest from proceedings as well as pre-match and post-match reaction from the game.

Have Newcastle ever faced Athletic Bilbao before?

The two faced each other in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup but it was their opponents that triumphed on that occasion.

Newcastle triumphed 3-2 in the first leg of the clash at home with goals courtesy of Peter Beardsley, Andy Cole and Ruel Fox that put the Magpies into a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, two goals from the visitors got Bilbao back into the tie and a 1-0 win for the Spanish side at San Memes secured the win for Athletic Club.

What’s the latest team news?

Eddie Howe is likely to pick a completely different starting side that featured against Atalanta on Friday night.

Joelinton is back from suspension and will feature against Bilbao. Jonjo Shelvey will miss the clash however after suffering injury against Benfica.