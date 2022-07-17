Eddie Howe’s side sign-off their week-long training camp with a clash against Mainz.

The squad have been put through their paces in a variety of training sessions and extra-curricular activities such as cycling and go-karting throughout their time in Austria.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s pre-season clash with Mainz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will face Mainz in Austria on Monday (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

When is Newcastle United v Mainz?

Newcastle United face Mainz on Monday, July 18. Kick-off at the 4,500 capacity Kuftsein Arena is at 3pm BST (4pm local time).

Will Newcastle United v Mainz be live streamed?

Yes, much like their clash with 1860 Munich on Friday, Newcastle United supporters can watch live coverage of the clash with Mainz.

The clash will be broadcast on the club’s YouTube channel and on NUFC TV. The game will only be available to watch in the United Kingdom and in Saudi Arabia. Follow live coverage via the Gazette’s Miles Starforth on our website with analysis, ratings and reaction.

Who are Mainz?

Mainz finished 8th in the Bundesliga last season and have been a part of the German top-flight since gaining promotion in 2009.

They last featured in Europe in 2016/17 but were knocked-out of the Europa League at the group stage.

Both Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp can count Mainz as one of their previous clubs with a combined 12 years as manager between them.

Why did Mainz supporters protest over the match with Newcastle United?

Earlier this month, Mainz supporters sent a letter to their club, urging them to cancel the clash with Newcastle because of the club’s links to the Saudi-state.

Mainz boss Bo Svensson hit back at the protests, stating: “Whenever it comes to football, things become very inflated and become huge issues. How far are we going? Will we also then ban Disney films with our children?”

Mainz confirmed shortly after that despite these protests, the game will be going ahead.

Have Newcastle ever faced Mainz?

The two clubs came face-to-face in a friendly match just five years ago. Newcastle, under the guidance of Rafa Benitez, came unstuck against their German counterparts, going down 2-1.