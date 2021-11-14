Newcastle host Brentford in the Premier League for the first time ever on Saturday.

It will also be the first time Howe will lead his new team out as they search for their first win of the season.

With just shy of two weeks preparation on the training pitch, the question on everyone’s lips will be: how much of Howe’s philosophy has he been able to transfer to his new squad?

At Bournemouth, Howe tended to favour a four-man defence with either two strikers or a no.10 dropping in just behind the centre-forward.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle would look in that system and see what their ‘strongest XI’ could look like under their new manager:

Do you agree with our picks? Drop us a follow and let us know on Twitter @MouthofTynePod.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Karl Darlow has done little wrong during his spell in goal, however, with a new era dawning, it may be time for Dubravka to step up as Newcastle’s no.1 again. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Javi Manquillo If Newcastle are going to play a ‘front foot’ and attacking system that Bournemouth played with under Howe, then a solid defence will be needed and Manquillo has shown great solidity in that role this season. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle’s captain will be heavily relied upon to help his side transition from Steve Bruce to Eddie Howe and will need to become the leader we all know he is on the pitch. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. CB: Federico Fernandez Much like Manquillo’s addition, Fernandez is in this team for his defensive solidity and his great Premier League experience. Outcast by Graeme Jones, maybe a change in management will help Fernandez become a Newcastle United regular once again? Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales