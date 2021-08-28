Is this the Newcastle United starting XI Steve Bruce will name to face Southampton?

The season is only two weeks old and the Magpies are already heading for a crisis after losing to West Ham and Aston Villa before exiting the Carabao Cup to Burnley.

Some positive pre-match news is Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be in contention despite hurting his foot in midweek.

Bruce said: “He had a kick on the top of his foot. It looks a little bit sore, but we expect him to be OK.”

Meanwhile, Paul Dummett is also back around the squad. Isaac Hayden, however, is touch and go.

"We’ve got the same problem with the goalkeepers," Bruce all-but confirmed Freddie Woodman will remain in goal.

“But we’ve got Dummett in and around it, touch and go for Isaac Hayden.

“He trained a bit yesterday, but considering he was out for a good period of time last year with a knee injury, we’ll have another look at him today.

"Everybody else seems to be OK.”

Which players will get the nod? Here, we predict the NUFC starting XI Bruce will name against the Saints:

1. GK: Freddie Woodman Will keep his place for a fourth consecutive game with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow still on the sidelines.

2. RWB: Jacob Murphy Likely to come back into the starting XI after being an unused substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley.

3. CB: Federico Fernandez Was rested completely in midweek after being left out of the squad. Has started both opening games against West Ham and Aston Villa

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles is edging towards full fitness after completing his second successive - and much-needed - 90 minutes against Burnley.