Graeme Jones has been in interim charge of Newcastle for their last two games, picking a 5-3-2 formation that yielded a draw against Crystal Palace but then suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Newcastle head to The Amex Stadium on Saturday still in search of their first win of the season, but they could have a new manager in the hot seat.

Former Bournemouth manager Howe is now looking increasingly likely to become Newcastle United’s new manager and his first task could be to oversee Newcastle’s trip to Brighton on Saturday, before having two weeks over the international break to work with his new squad in preparation for their home game against Brentford on November 20.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United could line up on Saturday, using Howe’s favoured 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka A place on the bench last weekend and an international call-up by Slovakia earlier this week confirms that Dubravka is back to full fitness. Is this the game he makes his return to the Newcastle side? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Javi Manquillo Manquillo is a solid option on the right of the defence, offering both defensive solidity and a good option going forward on the overlap. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Federico Fernandez seems out of favour at the moment and couple that with a poor second-half defensive display against Chelsea, Schar could be a possibility to come into the side for what would only be his second Premier League start of the season. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle are yet to keep a clean-sheet in the league this season. Lascelles and co will be hoping that they can rectify this at The Amex on Saturday. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales