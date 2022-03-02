Newcastle host Brighton on Saturday, aiming to make it eight league games unbeaten against a side that they have never beaten in the Premier League.

Their previous nine games have ended in four defeats with the points shared on five occasions.

Newcastle’s recent form means that Eddie Howe once again has some major selection headaches, namely involving Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Every member of the starting side that featured against Brentford could feel very hard done by if they were to miss the game against Brighton, however, with the prospect of three games in one week to come, there may be a fair bit of rotation from Howe in order to manage his squad through the tough period.

Here, we predict Eddie Howe’s starting XI for the game against Brighton.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has kept three clean sheets, conceded just two goals and faced just twelve shots on goal in the last five games. His form has improved and behind a solid back-line, he is showing why he is a very highly rated keeper.

2. RB: Javi Manquillo Emil Krafth has done very little wrong since deputising for Kieran Trippier, however, Manquillo's consistency this season could nudge him ahead of the Swede in the pecking order.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Against Brentford, Schar once again put in another great performance to help keep another clean sheet - whilst also managing to grab an assist for Joe Willock's goal. The defender is nigh-on undroppable at this point.

4. CB: Dan Burn Despite having club captain Jamaal Lascelles waiting in the wings, Burn's form means he should be nailed on for a starting spot against his old side.