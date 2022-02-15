Kieran Trippier’s injury means he will certainly miss Saturday’s clash in the capital whilst Javier Manquillo’s injury status is still not yet known, meaning the Spaniard may also miss the game against West Ham.

It wasn’t pretty at times on Sunday, however, victory made it three wins in a row for the Magpies and Howe yet again has to decide if he wants to freshen up a winning side, or trust the players that delivered victory against Villa.

A 4-3-3 formation seems to be working very well recently and it’s likely that, even with a couple of enforced changes needed, that this will be the system he opts for again at the weekend.

Here, we take a look at what side Howe might select for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against West Ham:

