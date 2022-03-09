Will this be the Newcastle United side that starts against Southampton? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

United will play three away games in seven days with trips to Southampton, Chelsea and Everton to come before a sixteen day break.

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar were enough to secure all three points against Brighton on Saturday - a result that extended their unbeaten run to eight games and put the Magpies seven points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle’s good form means that despite having players like Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and captain Jamaal Lascelles on the bench, there is little need for Howe to make wholesale changes to his starting side.

Dubravka has been rarely troubled in recent times and despite not securing another clean sheet on Saturday, his consistency behind a stronger defence is helping Newcastle United’s improved defensive displays.

So what might Newcastle’s team look like on Thursday evening on the south coast? Here, we take a look at the side Howe could select to start at St Mary’s in our predicted line-up:

Schar was once again very solid at the back and he even managed to grab a goal against the Seagulls. Alongside Burn, Schar is proving to be an invaluable member of the squad at the moment.

Burn put in yet another commanding display against his old side at the weekend and his performances week in and week out are rightly keeping club captain Jamaal Lascelles out of the starting side.

After arriving from Villa, Target has put in solid performance after solid performance and has been one of the most consistent performers in the black and white, no mean feat considering the huge improvements across the team.

Eddie Howe has urged caution regarding calls for Guimaraes to make his first start for the Magpies, however, with games coming thick and fast, it is very possible that the Brazilian could make his first start for the club away at Southampton.

Post-match, Shelvey revealed his disappointment in his performance against Brighton. This came as a surprise to many and possibly highlights how much standards have been raised under Howe.

Joelinton is almost undroppable at this point and his effort and work rate will be needed against a high-intensity pressing Southampton outfit.

After another sterling performance, Ryan Fraser left the pitch looking very tired on Saturday. Fraser has been one of Newcastle’s key players in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin but he could be due a rest - allowing Murphy to continue his run of first-team appearances.

He’s still yet to score but Wood put in yet another good performance at the weekend with his work for the opening goal deserving particularly big praise.