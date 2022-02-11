As the old saying goes, don’t change a winning formula. However, when that winning formula doesn’t include your £40m new signing, things become complicated.

Matt Targett will certainly miss out as he is not eligible to face his parent club, but what other changes could/should be made?

Every player put in a solid performance against Everton in midweek and put forward strong claims to be included in the starting XI that takes to the field against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Howe has some tough decisions to make and, with that in mind, here, we predict the Newcastle United line-up selected by Howe that will face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Do you agree with our picks? Would you like to see anyone else given a chance to impress against Steven Gerrard’s side?

1. GK - Martin Dubravka Dubravka had very little to do against Everton on Tuesday and could do very little about the goal. Newcastle’s No.1. has two clean sheets to his name this season, could a third be in the offing on Sunday? Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. RB - Kieran Trippier What more can be said about Trippier. His influence in the dressing room and on the pitch means he simply has to play and Newcastle are a much better side for his presence in the team. They may be sweating over a late fitness test but assuming he is fit enough to play, he surely has to start? Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB - Jamaal Lascelles After being the unfortunate scorer of Everton’s goal on Tuesday, Lascelles bounced back very well and alongside Trippier and Schar looked very accomplished in dealing with everything thrown his way. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. CB - Fabian Schar Despite their poor defensive record this season, improvements in the heart of defence have been made and Schar, alongside Lascelles, can take huge credit for these improvements. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales