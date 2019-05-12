Isaac Hayden breaks Twitter silence to deliver message to Newcastle United fans

Isaac Hayden had a message for Newcastle United fans after the club's season-ending 4-0 win over Fulham.

Hayden hadn’t tweeted since getting dismissed in the club’s second game away to Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old – who wants to leave the club for family reasons this summer – took to Twitter after this afternoon's game.

Newcastle fans chanted “there’s only one Isaac Hayden” when he was substituted at Craven Cottage, where Jonjo Shelvey, Ayoze Perez, Fabian Schar and Salomon Rondon were on target.

“I haven’t been on here since my last tweet,” said Hayden. “I can’t thank you fans enough for the support you have shown me over the season.

“I hope I made my mistake up to you guys and whatever the summer brings. It has been a pleasure to play for Newcastle United and for you.”

Hayden wants to be closer to his fiancee and infant daughter.

The midfielder, signed from Arsenal three years ago, first asked to leave 12 months ago as his daughter, born prematurely, was cared for at a London hospital.

Manager Rafa Benitez, however, told Hayden that he would have to stay in successive transfer windows.

Speaking earlier this month, Hayden said: “I think I’ll be going.

“I’ve spoken to the club, and they’ve been open and honest with me.

“I’m pretty sure this will be my last game at home. In football, you never know, so I can’t say for definite, although it’s looking like my last game here.

“Nothing has changed. It’s not what is best for me or my family to be playing here next season and to be doing the travelling I have done this season.

“It’s unfortunate, but the club know my stance – and have known it for a year now.

“There are no excuses going into the summer.

“It’s about getting the deal right for the club and for myself.”