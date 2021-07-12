Isaac Hayden issues message to fans amid speculation over his Newcastle United future
Isaac Hayden has reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle United amid speculation over his future.
The club was last week linked with a move for newly-promoted Watford’s Will Hughes which would have seen midfielder Hayden move to Vicarage Road. However, United sources dismissed talk of a move for 26-year-old Hughes – and insisted that Hayden was staying on Tyneside.
Hayden – who signed a new six-year deal at the Premier League club late last year – reported back for the start of pre-season training last week.
And the 26-year-old – who missed the end of last season with a knee injury – has posted a message on Instagram on the fifth anniversary of his move to Newcastle from Arsenal where he started his professional career.
Hayden said: “5 Years today defending the @nufc badge. What a journey it’s been, wouldn’t have changed it for the world. Looking forward to the season ahead.”