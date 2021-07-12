Isaac Hayden issues message to fans amid speculation over his Newcastle United future

Isaac Hayden.

The club was last week linked with a move for newly-promoted Watford’s Will Hughes which would have seen midfielder Hayden move to Vicarage Road. However, United sources dismissed talk of a move for 26-year-old Hughes – and insisted that Hayden was staying on Tyneside.

Hayden – who signed a new six-year deal at the Premier League club late last year – reported back for the start of pre-season training last week.

And the 26-year-old – who missed the end of last season with a knee injury – has posted a message on Instagram on the fifth anniversary of his move to Newcastle from Arsenal where he started his professional career.

