The midfielder sat out the club’s last game, the 1-1 home draw against Manchester United, after picking up his fifth booking of the season before Christmas.

However, Hayden has suggested that he won’t be involved against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, though the fixture itself could yet be postponed. Eddie Howe’s squad has been decimated by Covid-19 cases and injuries, and tonight’s fixture against Everton at Goodison Park was postponed following a request to the Premier League.

Hayden posted a photograph of himself on a hospital bed with a covering on his knee. The caption read: “My new best friend for a while.”

Isaac Hayden.