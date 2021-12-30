Isaac Hayden posts cryptic social media message as Newcastle United's injury concerns mount up ahead of Southampton game
Isaac Hayden is an injury concern at Newcastle United – after returning from suspension.
The midfielder sat out the club’s last game, the 1-1 home draw against Manchester United, after picking up his fifth booking of the season before Christmas.
However, Hayden has suggested that he won’t be involved against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, though the fixture itself could yet be postponed. Eddie Howe’s squad has been decimated by Covid-19 cases and injuries, and tonight’s fixture against Everton at Goodison Park was postponed following a request to the Premier League.
Hayden posted a photograph of himself on a hospital bed with a covering on his knee. The caption read: “My new best friend for a while.”
Newcastle lost Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser to injuries, and Javier Manquillo to a one-game suspension, on Monday night. The club is 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point of the season.