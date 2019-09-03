Isaac Hayden reaches special Newcastle United milestone

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden hit a personal milestone on Saturday – with the former Arsenal and Hull City man playing his 100th game for the Magpies.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 06:00
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

And the 24-year-old hopes to go from strength-to-strength at United.

“To play 100 games for this club is no mean feat,” Hayden told nufc.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I'm proud of that and I hope I can continue to make an impact on the team, progressing in my own personal performances which can, in turn, helps the team to progress.”