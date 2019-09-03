Isaac Hayden reaches special Newcastle United milestone
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden hit a personal milestone on Saturday – with the former Arsenal and Hull City man playing his 100th game for the Magpies.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 06:00
And the 24-year-old hopes to go from strength-to-strength at United.
“To play 100 games for this club is no mean feat,” Hayden told nufc.co.uk.
“I'm proud of that and I hope I can continue to make an impact on the team, progressing in my own personal performances which can, in turn, helps the team to progress.”