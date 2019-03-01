Isaac Hayden reveals why he wants to leave Newcastle United in candid interview

Isaac Hayden has revealed why he has asked to leave Newcastle United.

Hayden has hit form this year after a difficult 12 months – on and off the field.

The midfielder – who has asked for a transfer in the last two windows – hopes to leave St James’s Park in the summer to be with his fiance Lauren and one-year-old daughter Ariana, who are not on Tyneside with him.

READ MORE: Isaac Hayden reveals why Sean Longstaff is on another level at Newcastle United

“My daughter’s birth, and everything leading up to it, was very traumatic – not many people know what it was really like,” Hayden told The Times.

“My fiance was very, very ill for the whole term of her pregnancy – the whole nine months.

“When Adriana was born, she was six weeks premature, and then she was in neonatal care.

“She had ongoing problems with her breathing and temperature control. She was in the Portland Hospital in London.

“While all that was happening, trying to play football was difficult. She’s doing OK now, but there’re still a lot of things, little checks and stuff, and we like to use the same hospital for her specific needs.

“They come and see me quite regularly, but I want to be in a place for my daughter to settle down and have a happy home environment, and not be moving around too much.

“Lauren has done an awful lot for me, and given up a lot to have a child, especially in the situation we did. Looking back, I don’t know how she did it.

“She deserves to be in a position where she’s happy, where’s she’s closer to her family and closer to the hospital.”

Benitez, unable to bring in a replacement, told Hayden he had to stay at Newcastle last summer, when Brighton and Hove Albion were interested, and again last month.

“I wouldn’t say my life has been on hold, because you can always find little solutions to improve things, but limbo is the word,” said Hayden. “You don’t know whether you’re coming or going.

“You’re always in that strange place. I don’t blame the club. They had to do what’s best for them, and I completely respect that.

“You have to respect the fans most of all. When you’re contracted to do a job, you fulfil your duties.”