Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa’s moves to Liverpool and Newcastle United have yet to be officially announced.

The 2025 summer transfer window has now closed. Three months of rumours and speculation has now ended with all 20 Premier League managers knowing what squad they will have to work with for the first few months of the season.

For Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, that means life without Alexander Isak. Although yet to be announced by Liverpool, Isak is expected to move to last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up.

Isak, who joined Newcastle United three years ago, will sign a six-year contract with the Merseyside club and could make his debut against Burnley on Sunday 14 September. The Magpies, meanwhile, have already confirmed the signing of Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade with the German international in attendance as they were held to a gaolless draw at Elland Road on Saturday.

Yoane Wissa, meanwhile, is likely to be their final signing of a busy summer. The Magpies had chased Wissa’s signature for a number of weeks and whilst their attempts to prise him from Brentford were initially rebuffed by the Bees, an agreement over a £55m fee was reached on Monday morning.

Wissa has spent the day on Tyneside completing a medical and formalities ahead of his proposed move to St James’ Park. Wissa would become one of the club’s most-expensive purchases ever with that transfer fee putting pressure on him to hit the ground running at his new club.

7pm marked the closure of the summer transfer window, but as the window ‘slammed shut’, neither Wissa’s move to Newcastle United nor Isak’s move to Merseyside had been officially announced by any of the clubs involved. That does not mean either deal is in jeopardy of collapsing, however, as long as all three clubs involved in those transfers have signed and submitted a ‘deal sheet’.

What is a transfer ‘deal sheet’?

A transfer ‘deal sheet’ is essentially paperwork that must be filled in by both the buying and selling club and submitted to the Premier League before tonight’s 7pm deadline to allow a transfer to be completed. A ‘deal sheet’ outlines who is involved in the transfer, both clubs and players, whether it is a loan or permanent deal and the finances involved.

A deal can only progress past the 7pm cut-off only when this ‘deal sheet’ is signed by both clubs and sent to the Premier League.

The Premier League’s explanation on what a ‘deal sheet’ is reads: ‘Clubs sometimes conclude deals at the last minute and it is not always easy for them to get everything completed and sent over by the deadline. The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

‘For a deadline of 19:00, the deal sheet cannot be used before 17:00 and needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Once the sheet arrives, clubs have got another two hours, or until 21:00, in which to submit the full paperwork.

‘But if a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.’