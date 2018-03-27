Islam Slimani takes a big step towards his Newcastle debut

Islam Slimani's back on the pitch ahead of Huddersfield Town's visit to St James's Park.

The striker, signed on loan from Leicester City, is yet to make his debut for Newcastle United.

Slimani has been recovering from a thigh injury since joining the club in the January transfer window.

United manager Rafa Benitez left him out of the club's friendly against Royal Antwerp in Spain earlier this month.

However, Slimani – who suffered a setback in his recovery last month – still linked up with Algeria.

Slimani sat out the first game against Tanzania, but he came off the bench against Iran in Austria this evening.

The 29-year-old was a 64th-minute substitute at the Merkur Arena in Graz.

Benitez hopes that Slimani will be available for Saturday's home game against Huddersfield.

More to follow