News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Italian Football Federation release official statement impacting Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been released from international duty.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th Oct 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo and Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali have been released from international duty with Italy and will return to their clubs.

Italy are due to face Malta and England in the forthcoming international period but neither will now take part. It follows a probe by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office. No further details have been officially revealed to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement released by the Italian Football Federation, translated into English, reads: "The Federation has decided to allow the return of the players, also to protect them, to their respective clubs.

"The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.

Most Popular

"Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow them to return to their respective clubs."

Related topics:ItalyAston Villa