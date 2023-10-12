Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo and Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali have been released from international duty with Italy and will return to their clubs.

Italy are due to face Malta and England in the forthcoming international period but neither will now take part. It follows a probe by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office. No further details have been officially revealed to date.

The statement released by the Italian Football Federation, translated into English, reads: "The Federation has decided to allow the return of the players, also to protect them, to their respective clubs.

"The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.