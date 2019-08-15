'It's a no brainer!': Newcastle United fans react to Andy Carroll contract revelation
Andy Carroll’s surprise Newcastle United contract clause has been revealed – and fans have been quick to react.
As reported by the Gazette this morning, Carroll will trigger an additional twelve-month contract at St James’s Park should he hit a pre-determined appearance target.
Fans have now offered their take on the move by the Magpies, while chipping in with plenty of comments on Carroll’s reported base salary – which will see him earn in the region of £20,000 per week with substantial performance-related bonuses.
Here’s what Newcastle supporters were saying on social media:@JMAG1892 said: “its a no brainer tbh, if he players more then 15 games they may aswell sign him up as thats basically what a covering striker would play.”
@On_a_journey_to joked: “wish i was on a basic wage like that!”
@scottiesports commented: “Its a risk free deal and suits both club and player.”