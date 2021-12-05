'It’s a waste of energy' – Eddie Howe reveals what he won't do at Newcastle United

Eddie Howe at the final whistle.

The club yesterday claimed its first win of the season. A goal from Callum Wilson saw Howe’s team beat Burnley 1-0 at St James’s Park – and move off the bottom of the Premier League.

Newcastle’s next game is against 10th-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium a week today – and the club also will also face Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton this month.

However, head coach Howe is refusing to look beyond the next game.

“I try not to look at groups of fixtures,” said Howe. “It’s a waste of energy, and a waste of time, because you’ve got to play them one at a time – and we’re going to look at the first one.

“The minute you start looking at groups, it’s a dangerous thing to do. We’ll be really boosted by the win, that should give us a lot of confidence, and hopefully some positive momentum to take into a tough away fixture.”

Howe’s focus is on the team while the new ownership’s football advisors prepare for next month’s transfer window.

"The market changes so much and quickly,” said Howe. “People above me are planning for that.

"But my sole focus is coaching the team. I love working with this group. They’re hungry, and want to achieve. For sure, we can stay up. We’ve come in from a difficult position, and there’s a long road ahead, but I believe in what we are doing.”

