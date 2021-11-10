'It’s not a criticism, it’s just a different type of training' – Key things learned from Eddie Howe's first session as Newcastle United head coach

With the majority of the Magpies’ first-team squad remaining on Tyneside during the international break, Howe didn’t take long to get down to business.

Here, we pick three things we learned from Howe’s first day on the job:

The bleep test

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Howe wasted no time in putting the Newcastle players through their paces – starting the day with a bleep test.

This will have allowed Howe and his new-look backroom team of Jason Tindall, Stephen Perches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges to gauge where each player is at fitness-wise.

At times this campaign, some United players have looked dead on their feet in games, so such a basic yet hugely effective bleep test can identify who is below what is required.

It could also be an indication of what style of play Howe intends to implement, with high pressing something he has preferred in the past at Bournemouth.

At the same time, Howe was also pictured in conversation with Graeme Jones, who will offer an invaluable insight into the ongoings behind the scenes given he's lived it under the previous management.

A hands-on approach

Howe expressed his desire to start work with the players as soon as he was unveiled.

He said: "This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.”

And it’s safe to say, his hands-on approach was evident.

The 43-year-old constantly communicated with the players, talking them through certain passages of play, offering advice and encouragement.

Howe even got involved himself, running onto a pass from Allan Saint-Maximin, shouting “yes!”.

While he let training run to observe as well as coach, he wasn’t afraid to step in and other feedback, something he appeared to do quite regularly as he looks to stamp down his methods quickly.

Indeed, during the training segment, certain messages from Howe made their way around social media after going down well with supporters.

“It’s not a criticism, it’s just a different type of training,” Howe said before later saying “a lot of people are just stood still, Stood still is no good. You've got to create the space."

Howe has clearly done his research on Newcastle and swiftly alluded to the issues that have left them 19th in the Premier League and without a victory.

A greater intensity

Without knowing the ins and outs of training under Steve Bruce, the intensity of sessions was certainly evident from the off under Howe.

Naturally, when a new manager arrives, players raise their game in order to impress but there seemed to be an emphasis on doing things quickly.

Howe encouraged movement and passing. Each drill appeared to become more advanced as Howe used terms like “OK guys, I’m going to take it a step further” and “little twist”.

The footage released by the club might only have been just under five minutes long but it provided a brilliant insight and perhaps a sign of positive things to come.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.