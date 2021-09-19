'It's not easy for Steve Bruce': Marcelo Bielsa gives his view on Newcastle United fan chants
Marcelo Bielsa touched on the chants against Steve Bruce in his post-match press conference.
Bielsa’s Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Friday night. Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Raphinha's opener with a stunning strike before the break.
The Premier League game was punctuated by chants of “we want Brucie out” following a winless start to the season for the team. Bruce, however, again insisted after the game that he would not walk away from the job.
"It's not easy to manage a team when the fans are clearly against you," said Leeds manager Bielsa.
Reflecting on the game, Bielsa said: “We should have won. We had a lot of opportunities to score, and there were also a lot of options where it didn't end in danger, but it would have been easy for them to have been converted into danger. It’s true the opponent also had chances, less than us. We dominated the game, and they counter-attacked.”