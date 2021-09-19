'It's not easy for Steve Bruce': Marcelo Bielsa gives his view on Newcastle United fan chants

Bielsa’s Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Friday night. Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Raphinha's opener with a stunning strike before the break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League game was punctuated by chants of “we want Brucie out” following a winless start to the season for the team. Bruce, however, again insisted after the game that he would not walk away from the job.

"It's not easy to manage a team when the fans are clearly against you," said Leeds manager Bielsa.