Jack Colback comes in from the cold at Newcastle United
Jack Colback will start his first Newcastle United game in two years.
The midfielder, frozen out by former manager Rafa Benitez, has been named in the starting XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing, China (11am kick-off BST), where a crowd of 25,000 is expected.
There are also starts for Jonjo Shelvey, Yoshinori Muto and Achraf Lazaar in the Premier League Asia Trophy game, which follows the announcement of Steve Bruce as the club’s manager on a three-year contract.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Lazaar, Clark, Lascelles, Sterry; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Colback, Murphy; Muto. Subs: Dummett, Ki, Schar, Aarons, Fernandez, Manquillo, Woodman, Harker, Longstaff, Bailey, Watts, Sorensen, Allan.